LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A TSA Pre-Check pop-up is coming to Lancaster County this month.

According to the TSA, PreCheck is a travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

There will be a mobile truck at the AAA office on Estelle Drive in Lancaster.

Travelers can make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in person or as a walk-in from March 13 through March 17.

“You have to show up in person to complete the enrollment and that’s because TSA takes your photo and your fingerprint and of course, that’s key because that’s what’s used in part to do a background check because this is what we call a trusted traveler program,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstien said.

To participate in the opportunity, travelers can apply by clicking here. The application fee is $78 and is good for five years.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.