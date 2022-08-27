EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.

The incident became a two-alarm fire at 6:38 a.m. with the need for additional crews.

Photo Courtesy of Zack Spadaccia

Ten fire departments from around the area were called to battle the fire. The scene was monitored for several hours to control any hot spots that could occur.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing at this time.