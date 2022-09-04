RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused major damage to a home during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4

According to the Fire Department Mount Joy, crews were dispatched at 12:22 a.m. The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Habecker Road in the township.

The department told abc27 that the cause was undetermined, but is not considered suspicious.

Crews were on the scene for hours to get the fire under control. No one was injured or killed in the fire.