CLAY TOWNSHIP, pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run.

According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township after a caller reported a possible hit and run. They located two adult men, one of which ran into a nearby cornfield.

As more officers responded to the area, one officer deployed a drone and located the man hidden in the cornfield. Police around of the perimeter of the search area ordered the man to stop and held the suspect with a tase until he was taken into custody.

Both men were taken into custody on drug-related charges and one subject on a previous drug-related bench warrant. No injuries were reported related to this incident.