LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 21 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 31-year-old Lee Wise of Camp Hill and 23-year-old Taylor Enterline of Manheim were found guilty by a jury of a third-degree felony, as well as four misdemeanors. The two defendants were not found guilty of conspiracy to commit riot, which is a third-degree felony.

Wise and Enterline were part of a protest that “escalated into violence and destruction,” according to police.

The protest took place near the intersection of North Prince and West Chestnut Streets in Lancaster City, following an officer-involved shooting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ricardo Munoz ran toward police with a knife and was shot and killed by an officer, according to the district attorney’s office. The death of Munoz lead to the protest that Wise and Enterline were a part of.

According to the district attorney’s office, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams later deemed that the officer’s use of force was justified on Oct. 14, 2020.

Police say that over 100 protestors gathered at an access ramp on the west side of the police station. They continued to move up the ramp, even after a public address system issued several warnings saying that chemical munitions would be deployed.

According to the district attorney’s office, the group ignored the instructions and chemical munitions were deployed, in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Members of the group threw the munitions back at police officer and proceeded to toss water bottles, glass, rocks, bricks, gallon jugs of liquids, and part of plastic road barricades at the officers who were at the top of the ramp, police say.

According to the district attorney’s office, an umbrella was lit and placed inside a Lancaster County Detective vehicle, damaging the vehicle beyond repair. Bricks broke glass at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station and Lancaster City post office. A Lancaster Parking Authority vehicle was also damaged by bricks.

The district attorney’s office says that members of the group lit a dumpster on fire after moving it to the corner of North Prince and West Chestnut Streets. The group dispersed after this event.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that before sentencing, Judge Spahn ordered a presentence investigation.

Wise and Enterline were both convicted of riot, failure to disperse, obstructing highways, disorderly conduct, and defiant trespass, according to the district attorney’s office.

Both individuals remain free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A total of ten other individuals faced charges in relation to the protest.