LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a century ago, it was a farmers market. These days, Lancaster’s Southern Market is a place for up-and-coming chefs, and one couple is cooking up some unique flavors.

“I’m preparing a super taco…secret sauce, crushed chips…top it off with some lettuce,” Ronald Buitrago describes his process as he moves around his stall.

Buitrago learned how to cook young.

“I worked at a pizzeria when I was younger for two years,” he said.

However, he did not thing about it as a career until he and his wife started raising kids with picky appetites.

“We had to figure out how to feed four people, kind of two different things or three different things,” he said.

Buitrago is Colombian. His wife is from Laos.

“Her and I started blending our foods,” he said. “We took the concept of the hot dog, Colombian street style hot dog, and her street food, which is the fried rice and chicken.”

Their kids loved the different combinations.

“We’re like, it is our daughter is the fusion,” said Leokham Saengmuang, Buitrago’s wife, laughing.

That is when Buitrago first wanted to open a restaurant, but Saengmuang was not on board.

“She said, ‘Oh no, that’s crazy, that’s too much work,'” he said.

Buitrago kept working at his other jobs, moving at U-Haul and a cleaning company. Then, that cleaning company was hired to clean Southern Market.

“This spot and the other spot across was open,” Buitrago said.

Suddenly, a restaurant now seemed possible. Buitrago started talking to leadership at the market and set up a tasting.

“They tasted it, they loved it and they gave us a chance,” he said.

Almost nine months ago, Buitrago and his wife opened their stall Mekatos, offering their unique fusion food.

“The nam khao, the arepas, the way we do the meat,” Buitrago said. “This is basically what we eat at home.”

He said he often hears their food feels like street food, and he said that is intentional.

“I want it to be, because it feels like more homey, you know what I mean, feels like more comfort food,” he said.

The response from the community has blown Buitrago and Saengmuang away.

“I had customers tell me that I’ve ruined them, they cannot eat tacos anywhere else because mine just ruin their flavor,” Buitrago said.

Buitrago still works his other jobs, but this is by far his favorite.

“This is where I belong, I like being here. I don’t feel like I’m at work,” he said.

Now, he hopes to open his own restaurant some day.

“It makes you feel really good when people like your food, it’s a feeling like no other,” he said.