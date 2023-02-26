WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Earl Township Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash during the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Police say they were dispatched to Oregon Pike and Newport Road around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that two people were injured. Both of the individuals were then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of those who were injured is unknown at this time.

Officers state they had to close the roads due to the crash, but they have since reopened. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.