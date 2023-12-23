LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of an accident that took place on Route 222 during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 22.

According to West Earl Fire Station 29, they were advised that a vehicle had crossed over from the southbound side to the northbound side of the highway, hit another vehicle head-on, and rolled over.

It was determined on the scene that a person in the rolled-over vehicle was entrapped. The fire company stated the person was able to be extricated and was then transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of either driver at this time. PennDOT had to be called to the scene to repair the roadway before it was reopened.