MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The real estate market has been hot for months and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny.

According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not habitable” and the property’s barn is listed as “questionable” on the listing.

Those interested in the property were advised on the listing: “do not enter property without listing agent.”

According to the listing, the structure was built in 1844 and sits on 31.90 acres of land along Route 441. The home is made of brick with a stone foundation and pictures show a cover on a section of the home’s roof.

The home has an unfinished basement with nearly 3,000 square feet of interior livable space.

There are no known heating or cooling features in the home other than one fireplace.

The barn appears to be made out of wood with a side section of the structure exposed to the elements.

The listing does say there are approximately 20 acres available for tilling. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the value of an acre of cropland in Pennsylvania is $8,300/acre, among the most expensive in the nation.

Zillow says the property was previously listed at more than $1.1 million in late 2021.

Anyone interested in learning more about the property can call Donegal Real Estate at (717) 426-4350.