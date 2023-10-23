LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A reported unknown substance that was found at a Lancaster County elementary school Monday afternoon turned out to be salt.

An Adamstown Elementary School employee was taken to the hospital after they reported feeling ill when they noticed they were near an “unidentified white substance” while on the playground, according to a news release.

School administration then took measures to protect staff and students, and contacted first responders. East Cocalico Township Police along with Reinholds Ambulance, Adamstown Fire Company, and Lancaster County Haz-Mat responded along with a Disaster Response Team.

Testing was done by police and the Haz-Mat team on the substance, and it was revealed to be salt.

“We are blessed to have such dedicated school administrators and emergency services in our area,” Ephrata’s police chief Chris McKim said in a statement. “The coordination and communication among the officials truly helps to enhance safety for everyone.”