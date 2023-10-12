ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Veteran-owned, Lancaster County-based brewery recently announced that it will be closing its doors in the coming months.

Cox Brewing Company is owned and operated by Nick Cox and Tim Kreider, who first opened their brewery back in 2015. According to their website, the two owners first began brewing beer in 2006, prior to opening their first brewery.

Recently, on Wednesday, October 11 the owners of Cox Brewing Company announced their upcoming closure on their Facebook page. The owners cited rising cost of goods and services as the reason for their closure, in addition to an upcoming 2024 military deployment.

Their closure announcement reads:

After running this family business for 8.5 years, we’ve decided that December 31, 2023, will be the last day we are open. With the rising cost of goods and services coupled with a 2024 military deployment, it’s time to let go. Our families are incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to build together for the members of this community – we know it is more than just a place to drink craft beer. Our garage is sacred ground, and this decision was not easy for us. We have watched love grow here and friendships develop; we also lost friends who were like family, and miss them. It has always been our priority to make the garage comfortable for our Veterans and first responders. We dedicate these last three months to our loyal customers. We are grateful (especially during the shutdowns) for your support, showing up, and choosing Cox Brewing Company. Cox Brewing Company

To view Cox Brewing Company’s full Facebook announcement, you can click here.

The Cox Brewing Company is located at 276 Heisey Quarry Road.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.