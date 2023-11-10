LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County hosted a Veterans Day ceremony today at the Government Services Center.

The McCaskey drum line performed and multiple speakers captured the audience’s attention, including Howard Kramer, a highly decorated army veteran who served as a sniper in Vietnam.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He and other veterans worry that we are not teaching our young people about that war.

Kramer said, “Not enough is being shared. Not enough is being shared with the community today. I mean Vietnam, it’s been 55 years since we’ve been out of there. It’s been a long, long time. There’s been a lot of water that has passed underneath that bridge that kids today just don’t know about.”

The Lancaster County Department of Veterans Affairs sponsored the event.