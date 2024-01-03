(WHTM) – The Water Street Mission food drive abc27 reported about in November has wrapped up.

It lasted through the majority of December with 30 locations throughout Lancaster County that agreed to accept donations that went to the mission, which serves around 170 people each night.

Matt Clement, director of marketing for the Water Street Mission said, “We still got some stuff out there in the county. Some Sheetz that we still need to go to, some Weis that we still need to go to. Right now we are at about 90,000 pounds, maybe hoping for a little bit more. Overall, it’s been super, super helpful. We are at capacity pretty consistently.”

Even though the food drive is over, donations are accepted year-round at Water Street Mission.