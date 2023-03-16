MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A series of weekend closures for a road in Manor Township, Lancaster County have been scheduled for a three-mile resurfacing project on River Road.

PennDOT states that weather permitting, the first closure will be from 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, through 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, and will continue during the same hours the weekends of March 31-April 3, and April 14-17. There will be no closure the weekend of April 7-10.

Should inclement weather or other unexpected conditions prevent the contractor from closing the road and replacing a pipe, the following weekend will be used for that pipe, and the remaining work will be pushed out to the next weekend or weekends. Weekly notices will be issued to confirm closures will be in place each weekend.

A detour will be in place during the closure that will use Penn Street, Central Manor Road, and Letort Road.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place each weekend, as well as the detour that will be put in place.