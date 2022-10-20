MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store.

The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store.

“Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and an enhanced shopping experience,” said Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets Director of Public Relations. “With these upgrades, our loyal Mount Joy customers will find more options that help them live better and spend less in a convenient location.”

Weis Markets also gave donations to local organizations. A total of $2,000 in donations were given to organizations including $500 to GEARS Community Center, Mount Joy Helping Services, Ta Ta Rebels Inc. and Mount Joy Fire Department.