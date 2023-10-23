(WHTM) — Malls may be dying out around the country, but there is one mall that is located in Pennsylvania that is one of the largest in the state, and more especially Central Pennsylvania.

Park City Center, located in Lancaster is one of the largest malls in Pennsylvania when it comes to leasable square footage. The mall features four available anchor tenants and over 160 stores and restaurants.

The mall opened in September of 1971, features 1.4 million leasable square feet, and resembles the shape of a snowflake. According to Best Attractions, the mall was nicknamed the Mall of Four Seasons. The name comes from the design of the mall, and where the four corridors leading to each anchor store were given seasonal names.

The mall features a large tent in the center, with eight corridors extending outward from the octagon-shaped center court. The first operational Park City Center store was J.C. Penney which opened on Jan. 1970, with a mall-wide dedication taking place in Sept. 1971.

Lieutenant Governor Ernest P. Kline and Thomas J. Monaghan who was the Mayor of Lancaster at the time officiated the ceremony, according to Mall Hall of Fame.

Presently, the mall features seasonal events throughout the year and recently was the venue for a skating rink in the winter of 2022 and into 2023.

