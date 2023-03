The ‘hotdoggers’ of the Wienermobile

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile was in the Midstate!

On Wednesday, March 8, the 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle stopped at the Lancaster Marriott in Penn Square from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drivers of the Wienermobile are called “Hotdoggers”.

People that stopped by the iconic vehicle got a chance to tour the van with them, take photos and receive a free “wiener whistle.”

The Weienermoble drives across the country to different towns and cities all year round.