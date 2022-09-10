MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to Police, at 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard for a possible stabbing. Officers responded to the location and found 37-year-old Nydia Sanchez of Lancaster possibly involved in the incident.

Officers investigated the incident and found that Sanchez had attempted to stab the victim with a knife and allegedly scratched her face in doing so.

Based on the investigation, Sanchez was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault