LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman is dead and multiple people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in November in Lancaster County, State Police say.

Just after 1 a.m., Troopers were called to the scene on Lincoln Highway (SR 30) at the intersection with S. Vintage Road in Paradise Township on Nov. 19.

According to the crash report, 83-year-old Phoebe Shickley, of Manheim, was rushed to the hospital for treatment where she later died. Three other people were also hurt and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Shickley went through a stop sign before she was clear when she tried to make a left turn on SR 30 and wrecked into a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander that was heading east, Troopers say.

It was noted by Troopers that Shickley was wearing her seatbelt when she crashed.