LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on August 20 in Little Britain Township in Lancaster County.

The crash happened at about 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of Little Britain Road and Friends Road when a car that was traveling east was struck on the passenger’s side by a pickup truck after running a stop sign, according to police.

The passenger of the car, 45-year-old Danielle Sandul, from Maryland, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries upon arrival at Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

The drivers of both the car and the pickup truck were both also transported to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.