PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County lost $2,000 after she was told to send Apple gift cards to a “company” that she had just accepted a job with.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), on Feb. 18 a woman had reported that she had applied for a part-time job for a proofreading position for a magazine.

The woman said that she interviewed for the position and was offered the job, but was told she would need a laptop, printer, and software for the position. She stated that the “company” told her she would need to get these materials herself, police say.

According to police, the woman said she didn’t know who she was speaking with, but was sent a check for $2,000, which was deposited into her bank account.

The “company” then requested that the woman get $2,000 in Apple gift cards, which she did. She was instructed to take pictures of the numbers on the gift card and send them to the “company.”