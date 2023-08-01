EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say that a woman was injured after being stabbed on Monday, July 31.

According to Ephrata Police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North State Street in the Township at around 12:10 p.m.

Police said that the investigation showed that 36-year-old David Hernandez of Syracuse, New York was at the home to retrieve belongings from his ex-girlfriend. During this, police say an argument ensued and Hernandez grabbed a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the woman in the legs several times.

Officers say the victim was then taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for treatment.

Police say that Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats, and is currently incarcerated in the Lancaster County prison after he was unable to post bail.