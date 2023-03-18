PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was involved in a crash where a utility pole was struck, closing a road in Lancaster County on Friday, March 17.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, offices responded to an accident in the 1500 block of Lancaster Road around 12:30 p.m. Police state that the driver reported she had fallen asleep at the wheel and struck the utility pole.

The pole fell across the roadway after being struck, which caused the road to be closed for several hours as crews made the necessary repairs.

Only minor injuries were reported due to the crash.