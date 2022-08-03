LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Courtesy: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

In the early morning of Dec. 12, 2021, police and fire crews were dispatched to the first block of W. King Street for a reported building fire. When they arrived, they found a fire that had started at a portable toilet and was spreading to the Lancaster City Visitor Center, the district attorney’s office says.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused smoke damage and broke windows at the Visitor Center. Damages to the center totaled $73,391, and the damage to the portable toilet was estimated at $2,307, according to the district attorney’s office.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A Lancaster City Bureau of Police detective investigated the case and used video footage from multiple locations in Lancaster City to track Brandon Walburn as the person responsible for intentionally starting the fire.

Courtesy: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Courtesy: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Walburn, a 32-year-old from York, pleaded guilty to arson – endangering property, criminal mischief, risking catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Walburn was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/2 to four years in prison. He also must pay $87,044.16 in restitution.