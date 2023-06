LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s new library has opened at a new location.

The library is in Ewell Plaza on Queen Street.

The library’s former location on Duke Street was 70 years old. It’s still unclear what will be done with the old building.

The new library has upgraded technology and more opens spaces for various programs.