LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!

The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.

The market lets local chefs grow their reputation before they open their own brick-and-mortar shops.

“I love the idea behind the place and that these are new chefs trying out their wares and learning the field so that they can go off and open restaurants,” said Sandy Asher of Lancaster.

Celebrations at the Southern Market are taking place on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28.