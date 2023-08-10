MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that there will be a single-lane closures coming to Mifflin and Centre Counties beginning Monday, August 14.

The closures will be in place to allow for the installation of Sequential Dynamic Lighting Curve Warning Systems along Route 22 eastbound in Derry Township, Mifflin County, approximately 2.5 miles past the East Charles Street exit.

PennDOT says the systems will alert motorists of upcoming sharp curves in the road using solar-powered flashing chevron signs. This is intended to improve visibility and increase driver safety.

PennDOT says the flashing signs will help drivers navigate sharp turns in various weather conditions, including fog, rain, and snow, as well as drive at night, and through work zones.

The work will take place during daylight hours.

PennDot says there may be short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern while work is in progress.

Motorists should stay alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Other impacted routes will include Interstate 99 northbound in Spring Township, Centre County, near exit 81/Pleasant Gap, and Route 322 westbound in College Township, Centre County, approximately half a mile before the State College/Route 26 exit.