MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be several traffic switches coming to Lewistown Borough and Derry Township in Mifflin County next week to allow for resurfacing work.

On Monday, August 7, and Tuesday, August 8, the southbound lane of Route 1005 (Valley Street) will be closed for paving.

A detour will be in place where southbound motorists will be directed to use Route 1017 (South Walnut Street), Route 3003 (Logan/Chestnut Street), and Dorcas Street back to Valley Street.

On Wednesday, August 9, the southbound lane will reopen, traffic will be shifted onto it, and the northbound lane heading toward Route 22/Electric Avenue will close.

On-street parking will be prohibited in the area on the open southbound lane at this time.

According to PennDOT, detour signage on Route 22 also advises drivers to bypass the Walnut Street exit, continue to the East Charles Street exit, and follow Route 3002 (East Charles Street) to Dorcas Street and Dorcas back to Valley Street.

PennDOT anticipates this traffic pattern will remain in place until mid-October and says it may cause short travel delays for motorists.

Motorists should also be cautious and alert for construction vehicles making sudden stops and should not follow construction vehicles into a closed lane.