LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a crew will be performing pavement patching on I-78 and I-81 in Lebanon County next week.

Weather permitting, the crew will be working at various locations on both interstates between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Monday, September 11, through Friday, September 15.

Courtesy PennDOT

There will be single lane restrictions in place while the work is being performed.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive cautiously through the work zone.