SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that nighttime lane restrictions are planned for Interstate 83 at Exit 4: Route 851/Shrewsbury in York County.

PennDOT says that the work will begin on Monday, 19, and continue through Thursday, June 22, weather permitting, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

These traffic restrictions will be in place so a contractor can replace the seals on the I-83 bridge spanning Route 851, according to PennDOT.

Lane restrictions will be in place and motorists should be alert and drive with caution throughout the work area.