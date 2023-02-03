YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week.

The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 .m. from Monday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 9.

Image courtesy of PennDOT

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The right lane and shoulder will be closed on both sides of the bridge with the left lane remaining open.

Traffic will only be allowed in one direction at a time.

Workers will be installing strain gauges to measure stresses on the bridge caused by movement and weight.

To check road conditions, visit 511PA.com.