HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg.

The fire is located at a structure on Northway Road and Crest Road. The Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township Fire Departments are on the scene, as well as Rescue 33.

Reports of the fire came in to the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Neighbors say they’ve been moved away from the area to a local church.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as crews continue to work at the scene.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have the latest information as it becomes available