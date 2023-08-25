CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s largest bubble tea chain will soon be opening two new locations in Cumberland County.

According to Kung Fu Tea’s website, two new Kung Fu Tea locations will soon be opening their doors in the Midstate. The upcoming new locations that are listed as “Coming Soon” on their website include:

3401 Hartzdale Drive (Camp Hill)

6416 Carlisle Pike (Mechanicsburg)

It is still unknown when the new locations are slated to officially open their doors.

In addition to the two new locations coming to the Midstate, Kung Fu Tea currently already has locations in Lancaster County at 1846 Fruitville Pike and another location in York County at 2035 Springwood Road.

If you are interested in checking out the wide variety of freshly brewed tea drinks that are offered at Kung Fu Tea, you can click here to view their menu.

Kung Fu Tea was founded in Queens, NY back on April 30, 2010, by three entrepreneurs named Michael, Allen, and Ray. According to their website, their bubble tea chain now has over 350 locations across the United States.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.