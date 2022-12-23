HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown is on.

There are two more days until Christmas and many shoppers in the Midstate are in a frantic rush to cross items off their lists.

That looming Christmas deadline forced many to brave the elements at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey on Friday. Inflation or not there will always be those serial procrastinators.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m looking for something specific for our grandsons-in-law, and I knew what I wanted and I just waited to get it. Now, I regret that,” Francis Teslar from Mount Grenta said.

If you are one of those last-minute shoppers who chose to ship gifts, Amazon and other companies say you should monitor their websites for updates.