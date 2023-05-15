HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — May 15th is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and this year it’s also National Police Week.

The day was created to honor police officers who died in the line of duty, but now it means more than that.

“This is important. We need good news and we got to recognize the individuals that are making a really positive impact on our community every day. We can’t do this enough, we have to recognize and this is the time, by law, when we recognize emergency responders,” said Francis Chard, a District Attorney for Dauphin County.

Officers received awards based on their service, a way to highlight something positive.

“It’s just it’s very humbling to stand, you know, within the ranks of the other officers that oversee this award. And Lieutenant McAllister himself, you know, having anything with his name on it is just really an honor. And as I’ve seen, the other officers are presenting these awards over the years I never thought myself that I would be in that position,” said Logan Becker, a patrol officer who received the Lieutenant Robert “Bo” McCallister Memorial Award.

It wasn’t only law enforcement receiving awards. There was also an award for outstanding service by citizens.

But for police officers, the awards remind them of why they chose this job.

“The ability to be able to serve a community, whether it’s state, local, you know, no matter where you’re at, the ability to wear that badge. The ability to be able to put the uniform on and serve your community, I just, that it’s a very, it’s a great job,” said Becker.

Peace officers memorial day has been celebrated on May 15th since 1963.