LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County honored police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty on Tuesday morning in honor of National Memorial Week.

The week was created in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to show respect, gratitude, and honor for police officers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday morning and honored the lives of local police officers and public servants dating back to 1890.

The event honored former Lebanon County District Attorney and State Senator Dave Arnold, as well as Lieutenant William Lebo, who was killed in the line of duty last year.