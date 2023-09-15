LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – During a Capital Area Region Law Enforcement Torch Run in Camp Hill a dozen Lower Paxton Township police officers raised $385 for the Special Olympics.

As part of the annual event, a motorcycle honor guard led the officers and was joined by law enforcement across the Midstate.

The money raised by the torch run helps give children and adults with intellectual disabilities a chance to train and compete in the Special Olympics.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Lower Paxton Police Corporal Walter Cook, who organized the department’s team. “It’s a fun event that supports the kids and shows police in a positive light.’’

Courtesy of Lower Paxton Township

Courtesy of Lower Paxton Township

The following participated in the event:

Officer Lauren Neely

Sergeant Autumn Lupey

Corporal Walter Cook

Detective William Wable

Director of Public Safety-Adam Kosheba

Sergeant Steve Cover

Captain Thomas Bell

Corporal Zach Fehrenbach

Corporal Greg Langley

Officer Brian Egli

Detective Jeffrey Corcoran

Those looking for more information on the event or wanting to donate can visit the Special Olympics website.