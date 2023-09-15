LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – During a Capital Area Region Law Enforcement Torch Run in Camp Hill a dozen Lower Paxton Township police officers raised $385 for the Special Olympics.
As part of the annual event, a motorcycle honor guard led the officers and was joined by law enforcement across the Midstate.
The money raised by the torch run helps give children and adults with intellectual disabilities a chance to train and compete in the Special Olympics.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Lower Paxton Police Corporal Walter Cook, who organized the department’s team. “It’s a fun event that supports the kids and shows police in a positive light.’’
The following participated in the event:
- Officer Lauren Neely
- Sergeant Autumn Lupey
- Corporal Walter Cook
- Detective William Wable
- Director of Public Safety-Adam Kosheba
- Sergeant Steve Cover
- Captain Thomas Bell
- Corporal Zach Fehrenbach
- Corporal Greg Langley
- Officer Brian Egli
- Detective Jeffrey Corcoran
Those looking for more information on the event or wanting to donate can visit the Special Olympics website.