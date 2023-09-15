LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – During a Capital Area Region Law Enforcement Torch Run in Camp Hill a dozen Lower Paxton Township police officers raised $385 for the Special Olympics.

As part of the annual event, a motorcycle honor guard led the officers and was joined by law enforcement across the Midstate.

The money raised by the torch run helps give children and adults with intellectual disabilities a chance to train and compete in the Special Olympics.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Lower Paxton Police Corporal Walter Cook, who organized the department’s team. “It’s a fun event that supports the kids and shows police in a positive light.’’

  • Courtesy of Lower Paxton Township
  • Courtesy of Lower Paxton Township

The following participated in the event:

  • Officer Lauren Neely
  • Sergeant Autumn Lupey
  • Corporal Walter Cook
  • Detective William Wable
  • Director of Public Safety-Adam Kosheba
  • Sergeant Steve Cover
  • Captain Thomas Bell
  • Corporal Zach Fehrenbach
  • Corporal Greg Langley
  • Officer Brian Egli
  • Detective Jeffrey Corcoran

Those looking for more information on the event or wanting to donate can visit the Special Olympics website.