LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop with a party on South Eighth Street.

The event will be held between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets starting at 10 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Downes.

The bologna will be attached to a disco ball that will be on public display starting at 3 p.m. The disco ball was created by E&E Metal Fabrication and the bologna will be processed at Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats.

The bologna will then be donated to the Lebanon Rescue Mission following the event.

No parking will be permitted on the Eight and Walton Streets parking lot on December 31 from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The following streets will also be closed for the event starting at 3 p.m. on December 31:

8th Street: Cumberland to Chestnut

Walton Street: Gannon to Liberty

This year’s event is being hosted by the Lebanon Foundation and the Community of Lebanon Association.