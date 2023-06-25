LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Communities across Pennsylvania continue to celebrate Pride Month as June comes to a close.

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church held its first-ever pride service by opening the third-annual “Lebanon’s Got Pride Celebration.”

Community members at the Cathedral were speaking on why they say this service is so important.

Katie Harrigan said, “One of the things that’s so important is that people come away knowing they’re accepted in a world that doesn’t always accept them and that they’re loved and that we are a safe place and safe people to be with.”

The church service concluded with a pride flag raising.