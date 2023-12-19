MYERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Lebanon County on Tuesday morning.

State Police say on Dec. 19 around 11:47 a.m. Troopers responded to a hold up alarm at Truist Bank on W. Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown Borough.

A bank teller told police a man sat in a chair before approaching them and stated he had a weapon. The teller gave the man approximately $2,800 in loose bills before he left on foot heading east.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall in his 30s wearing a gray sweatshirt and a blue mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call State Police at 717-865-2194.