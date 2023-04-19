LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon-based brewery recently unveiled its new brewery at a historic location.

According to Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery co-owner Dave Koch, though this is the first official home for the Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery, it is not the first time that a brewery has opened at 840 North 7th Street.

According to Koch, the first brewery to open its doors at the historic brick building was the Lebanon Brewery, which opened back in 1856. Over the years, the brewery would change owners and names several times – the brewery eventually closed in 1959 as the Lebanon Brewing Company.

Years later, in 2016, the large building was purchased by Koch as an investment opportunity. According to Koch, it was shortly after in 2017 that he and his partners decided to bring the old historic brewery back to its glory – they then officially founded the Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery LLC.

Renovations to the large historic building began back in 2018. According to Koch, he and his partners were able to renovate 15,000 square feet of space, which is capable of occupying up to 140 guests at once.

There is still a lot more of the building left to renovate, which Koch says will be renovated in the future. Currently, he and his team are working on finishing the construction of their kitchen, so they can start offering a more vast food menu for their customers.

If you are interested in checking out Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery’s drink menu, then you can click here for their draft beers, and click here for their core-style beers.

The hours of operation for the new Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery are:

Fridays //4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays //11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays //11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It feels pretty good [to be open],” Koch said. “It feels great to finally be generating some revenue.”

According to Koch, the Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery plans to hold and official grand opening celebration in the near future.