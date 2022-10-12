NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge in Lebanon County has reopened after a months-long closure.

PennDOT announced the Syner Road (Route 4010) bridge spanning Quittapahilla Creek between Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township and Lauren Grove Road in North Annville Township is open to traffic.

The bridge was closed for a $1.3 million replacement project in May that consisted of replacing a three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge.

Some final finishing work remains, but the detour associated with the project has been lifted.