NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Chick-fil-A that was recently proposed to North Cornwall Township has brought up concerns about increased traffic in the area.

abc27 news reported back on March 6, 2023, that Chick-fil-A had officially submitted land development plans for a new restaurant to be built on 1147 Quentin Road.

According to the submitted land development plans that were submitted back on February 27, 2023, the proposed restaurant would be built at the former location of Golden Corral, which would be demolished upon the approval of the project.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant would be capable of seating up to 70 customers and include a three-lane drive-thru with 55 parking spaces designed to help mitigate traffic.

According to the North Cornwall Township Manager Tom Long, on May 15 the Township engineers held a Zoom meeting with Chick-fil-A representatives and engineers to discuss revisions to the original land development plans, in addition to discussing the traffic study that was completed.

The Township’s engineer ended up requesting additional traffic data prior to his recommendation to the Planning Commission. According to Long, most of the township’s concerns pertain to the “stacking of traffic at the access road off of Quentin Road.”

Following this meeting, Chick-fil-A representatives and engineers gave an overall presentation to the Planning Commission Board on May 31. At the time, more traffic data still needed to be completed.

According to Long, most recently on Thursday, June 22, Chick-fil-A representatives shared their updated traffic study data with the Township’s engineer. Now, Chick-fil-A is on the meeting agenda to present its updated traffic study and land development plans at the next Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

It is still unknown if the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to approve the proposal on Wednesday or not. According to Long, if the plan does get recommended and approved by the Planning Commission, it will then need approval by the Board of Supervisors.

Should the Board of Supervisors approve the plan, documentation such as signed agreements, financial security, and proper permits would need to be completed and acquired prior to the start of construction.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.