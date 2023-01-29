LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for Women announced their inductees for their 13th annual Women’s Hall of Fame.
The goal of the commons is to honor those women who have quietly used their talents to increase the quality of lives throughout Lebanon County.
As quoted in the release, the 2023 inductees are:
- Katie Trainer- Arts
- Lori Burrus- Community
- Christine Smith- Community
- Rachel Etter- Healthcare
- Lynne M. Lowe- Healthcare
- Carmen Medina- Justice
- Jennifer Kuzo- Leadership
- Laurie B Crawford- Leadership
- Harmonie J. Sherk- Military
- Betsy Dorsey- Trailblazer
- Heidi Neiswender- Trailblazer
The Commission states that individuals are encouraged to submit nominations year-round for women who they believe should be recognized and honored for their work or volunteer activities on behalf of our community. Nomination forms and information about the Hall of Fame can be obtained through the Commission’s website.
During Women’s History Month, on Wednesday, March 22, a luncheon and induction
of these incredible women will occur. This coming spring marks the 13th anniversary of the Hall
of Fame.
abc27’s Alicia Richards will be emceeing the event.