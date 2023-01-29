LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for Women announced their inductees for their 13th annual Women’s Hall of Fame.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The goal of the commons is to honor those women who have quietly used their talents to increase the quality of lives throughout Lebanon County.

As quoted in the release, the 2023 inductees are:

Katie Trainer- Arts

Lori Burrus- Community

Christine Smith- Community

Rachel Etter- Healthcare

Lynne M. Lowe- Healthcare

Carmen Medina- Justice

Jennifer Kuzo- Leadership

Laurie B Crawford- Leadership

Harmonie J. Sherk- Military

Betsy Dorsey- Trailblazer

Heidi Neiswender- Trailblazer

The Commission states that individuals are encouraged to submit nominations year-round for women who they believe should be recognized and honored for their work or volunteer activities on behalf of our community. Nomination forms and information about the Hall of Fame can be obtained through the Commission’s website.

During Women’s History Month, on Wednesday, March 22, a luncheon and induction

of these incredible women will occur. This coming spring marks the 13th anniversary of the Hall

of Fame.

abc27’s Alicia Richards will be emceeing the event.