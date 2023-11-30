LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf has ruled that an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month was justified.

The shooting happened on November 7 after police say 32-year-old Cesar Romero Colon, of Lebanon, committed multiple armed robberies with a stolen firearm, led police on a wrong-way chase on Route 422, attempted to assault an officer in a police cruiser, and pointed a gun directly at a South Lebanon police officer

Courtesy Lebanon County DA

Courtesy Lebanon County DA

Courtesy Lebanon County DA

Police say Colon also hit another car during the chase, seriously injuring the driver, before trying to carjack someone else. Colon was then captured on video pointing a gun and attempting to overpower police. Police say Colon surrendered and dropped his weapon only after a South Lebanon Township officer fired two shots at Colon but missed.

The ruling was reached as a result of a collaborative investigation by the Lebanon City Police Department, Lebanon County Detective Bureau, and South Lebanon Police Department.

When questioned about his reasons for using deadly force, according to the DA, the officer who shot at Colon said he feared for his life, the lives of the other officers, and the lives of nearby citizens.

“Cesar Colon attacked our community, its citizens, and our police. Colon exhibited reckless

and selfish behavior at every avenue – from the decision to illegally procure a weapon, to the

multiple armed robberies, the vehicle crash, and the efforts to carjack a uniformed police officer

at gunpoint. Being a police officer in today’s world is more dangerous today than ever before. We commend the efforts of each officer involved that day and thank the South Lebanon Police Officer for ensuring the crime spree ended without a loss of life. The true message to criminals in our County, to those thinking about bringing their lawlessness to Lebanon County, is simple – ‘don’t.’ We will pursue you, we will take the necessary actions to stop you, we will arrest you, and we will get justice before a jury. Other areas of the Country may fool themselves into the belief that criminals aren’t dangerous. Men like Cesar Colon are the epitome of why our brave police serve and protect us daily. As your District Attorney I promise our Office will take every effort possible under the law to stop them,” Graf in a statement about the ruling.

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau and Lebanon City Police Department have jointly filed charges against Colon who is now facing multiple counts of Felony Robbery, Aggravated Assault on Police, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without a License, and Flight from Police. Colon remains in custody with bail set at $1,000,000