LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A day care worker in Lebanon County is facing charges of child abuse for allegedly assaulting a toddler.

State Police in Jonestown said in a criminal complaint that, Angela Bender, 58, of Lebanon, allegedly admitted in an interview that she hit the child in the face multiple times after she got angry.

In June, Troopers learned that a three-year-old child was injured at day care when Bender claimed she dropped them in a bathtub, the criminal complaint shows. The child was taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Center for treatment.

The doctor’s report at the hospital showed that the toddler’s injuries were consistent to child abuse, and not a drop, the criminal complaint states. Troopers say there was bruising all over the toddler’s face and it had a subconjunctival hemorrhage in her left eye.

Bender told police that she was changing the child in the bathroom and got mad when they started blowing on her face. This is when Bender said she squeezed the child’s face and then hit them multiple times, according to the complaint.

Bender faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records show that Bender posted her unsecured bail that was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.