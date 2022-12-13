LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Dec. 13’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans and caring for veterans who are homeless.

The Lebanon County Commission to End Homelessness gave 38 military-themed quilts to the Memorial Blanket Project, which is collecting blankets from across the United States for an art exhibit at the nation’s Capitol.

The goal is to raise awareness and advocate for those who are experiencing homelessness.

“So it’s a community of people that go into every single one of those quilts and I think that’s really, really, really special. When you have something like this, that people pour themselves into and to have that, either as a reminder that someone cares or as a reminder of what you did, it’s special, it’s really special,” said James Stafford of veteran services for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The blankets, and hundreds more from across the country, will be displayed at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 21, before they go back to their communities and people in need.