LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County inmate on work release is wanted after he did not return to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, May 30, according to the correctional facility’s Deputy Warden of Operations.

At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, 35-year-old Anthony Umbenhauer did not return to the correctional facility after a travel pass for work release was issued earlier the same day.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The work release allowed Unmbenhauer to walk to Pennsylvania Precision Cast Parts and Weidle Sanitation.

Umbenhauer is described as being 5’11” tall, 189 pounds, with blue eyes, blond/strawberry hair, and tattoos on his right forearm. He was wearing blue jeans and black boots when he left the correctional facility.

According to documentation from the correctional facility, Umbenhauer is serving a sentence for driving while his privileges were suspended or revoked.

Anyone with information regarding Umbenhauer’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-5067.