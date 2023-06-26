LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County Commissioners have lifted the county’s temporary burn ban effective immediately.

The ban was originally enacted on June 8 as a result of severe dry conditions and set to expire after 30 days on July 8.

Lebanon County was one of multiple midstate counties and communities to put a burn ban into effect earlier this month. Other communities that had burn bans include townships and boroughs in Adams County, York County, Cumberland County and Lancaster County.

Lancaster and York Counties have also since lifted their countywide burn bans.

Despite the ban being lifted, the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services is still reminding residents to take precautions to insure outdoor fires are always safe and controlled.

Their guidelines include: