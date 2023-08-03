(WHTM) – A Lebanon County man is facing numerous charges after detectives say they discovered child pornography on his phone after a lengthy investigation.

Derry Township Police Department has charged Justin Waltz, 23, with numerous felony counts of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, and dissemination of explicit sexual material of a minor. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, court documents show.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, they took reports that Waltz allegedly had videos and photos of him performing sexual acts with teenage girls, with the first one coming in March 2021. A teenage girl reported that Waltz sent her a video of him performing sexual acts that lasted 30 seconds.

Throughout the investigation, police were given a video recording where Waltz allegedly admitted to having inappropriate contact with one of the teenage girls during a bonfire, court documents show.

On Waltz’s phone, police said that they found inappropriate pictures of teenage girls and of himself performing sexual acts, the same kind of ones that police were told about, according to court docs. Messages were also found on his Snapchat account that depicted sexually explicit photos, according to police.

Police said in a statement that the charges were a result of an investigation that lasted several months that was conducted by the Palmyra Borough Police Department, Derry Township Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Offices in both Lebanon and Dauphin Counties.

Police say that Waltz was detained at Dauphin County Prison on $5,000 bail and a Probation Violation Detainer out of Dauphin County Probation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.